ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Reshaping Rochester Luncheon was held Wednesday at the Memorial Art Gallery.

The luncheon — which has been going on for 17 years — contained a series of lectures by designers from all over the country who bring their ideas to help revitalize Rochester.

In the wake of the pandemic, the role of the “public realm” focuses on health and social connection. This year’s luncheon focused on this topic while asking participants to reflect on how it can be used to shape the future of the city.

“The way that we design space impacts the way that we live — everyone is a designer,” said the Interim Executive Director of the Community Design Center of Rochester Monika Reifenstein. “You don’t have to be an architect or an urban planner, we really try to appeal to all kinds of audiences. The way that you interact with your space every day really makes a difference.”

Wednesday’s theme was the “Ideal City,” so participants discussed what it means to make a city ideal and whether or not Rochester could become an ideal city.