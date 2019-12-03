Report: Rochester cracks list of 2019’s safest cities in America

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We might have snow and cold, but we don’t have more devastating natural disasters here, and that’s one reason why Rochester made a list of 2019’s Safest Cities in America.

The report, published by Wallethub, analyzed data from the 150 most populated cities in the country to calculate a “safety rating” which encompasses categories of:

Home and community safety

Natural disaster risk

Financial safety risk

Altogether, Rochester came in at No. 44 on the list, which according to this report, puts us in the top third of cities surveyed when it comes to safety.

Rochester was ranked the fourth least at risk for natural disaster risk, which helped our ranking, as the city came in at 64 for home and community safety and 92 for financial safety.

The Flower City was not listed as the safest in New York in this report as Yonkers was listed the No. 2 safest city in the country for 2019, but we did beat out Buffalo (No. 70), and New York City (No. 113).