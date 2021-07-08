Renovated Children’s Library Center opens in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Public Library opened its renovated Children’s Library Center Thursday.

The former children’s space at the library was around 3,000 square feet. This project expanded that space by 7,000 square feet.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said the upgrade gives the large number of young readers in town more space to enjoy and discover their next favorite book.

“This is an experience,” Reilich said. “It’s certainly invites children into a place where they can play and learn that way, but at the same time take out some books.”

The cost of the project totaled around $6 million. Reilich says thanks to careful financial planning, the town was able pay without borrowing.