Remembering the Rev. James Cherry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A once prominent local church pastor has passed away.

The Rev. James L. Cherry Sr. died at his home in Virginia on Thursday. Cherry lead the Aenon Missionary Baptist Church in Rochester from 1981 to 2014. Aenon is one of the city’s leading African American churches and the Rev. Cherry helped build it into a resource for thousands of people over the decades.

He was known for his outreach to the community and to other area churches.

“He had a dynamic tenure here,” Current Senior Pastor at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church Jonathan McReynolds said. “He started several new ministries, he did a physical expansion of the church and he really just had an impact on lives here. He pastored roughly at least three generations of people in this church, and in this community. So that says so much in itself.”

Revered Cherry was 86 years old.