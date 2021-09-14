Remembering local police recruit killed in crash, mentor says she represented the future of the force

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police say on Saturday evening, Trystan Sylvester was killed by a drunk driver in an accident. Just 23-years-old, Sylvester was in the police exam career prep program, getting ready to joins the ranks of law enforcement here in our community. Her mentor today remembered her as a woman who represented the future of the force.

“Very mature, very engaged, very genuine,” says Officer Justin Collins of Trystan Sylvester. Collins is with the police exam career prep program. Sylvester was under Collins’ wing for two years in the program, which readies recruits for joining the ranks of law enforcement.



Sylvester carrying fellow recruit during training

“Her passion was being part of that new generation which was ‘community first’, she showed it in so many ways,” says Collins.

Always the first he says to volunteer, she spent hundreds of hours helping others in the City. “Because she cared. But her ultimate goal was to become a guardian in our community,” he says.

Sadly on Saturday all of that was cut short. Her motorcycle stuck the side of an SUV. Police say the driver, under the influence of alcohol. Sylvester was ejected from her motorcycle and died.



“My heart goes out to her family, who obviously had the most time with her and are really, really hurting,” he says.

Police exam career prep training, Sylvester is pictured standing in the center

The loss of his mentee, not quite sunk in with him yet. “It goes back and forth. One of the things about our group is that we get to know these people so much,” he says.

Collins says our region not gaining Sylvester in the ranks means an extraordinary young woman who embodied the future of law enforcement will not be able to serve.



“We hope what she did will inspire other people in the future and want to get into this profession to do it the way she was doing it, which was to lead with her heart and be involved with the community,” he says.

Sylvester’s sister Kourtney did speak with News 8 and told us there is a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.



Greece Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.