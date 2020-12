ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Red Wings will host a food drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

The event will start on Wednesday and go through Saturday, 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Saturday. Donations can be dropped off at the Frontier Field VIP Parking Lot or at the team store.

Canned and non-perishable food items are encouraged. Those who donate will get a 20% off coupon at the Red Wings Team Store that can be redeemed online.