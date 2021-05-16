Red poppies benefit for local veterans

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) – The red poppy is a symbol recognizing the sacrifice of those who have served and died in the armed forces. Monroe County’s American Legion sells the flower, to help local veterans programs and support the military community.

Last year the pandemic put those sales on hold but today, the posts Poppy Chairman was back at it, raising money for the cause.

All the money that was raised will go to veterans’ programs in the Rochester area. Saturday’s benefit was held at Powers Farm Market in Pittsford on Marsh Road.

“As years go on and as the wars wind down veterans are kid of left behind. So we not only through Memorial Day and Veterans Day but in the whole year we need to honor our veterans when they served,” Danny Barnes said.