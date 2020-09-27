Record Store Day at House of Guitars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The House of Guitars put on some live music and had limited-edition records available on Saturday in honor of Record Store Day. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the record store this year which caused Record Store Day to be split into three parts.

“It means a big, happy day, kind of because the whole family is coming together, and a lot of times each member of the family gets a little something,” Armand Schaubroeck said. “It’s what we do, you know what I mean, and we, a lot of our customers are really our friends they’ve been coming here for so long.”

House of Guitars said it’s the oldest record store in Western New York and it opened up back in the 1960s.