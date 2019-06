Looking for a cocktail to serve at your Big Game party, The 2-Minute Warning will get you ready for The Big Game.

2-Minute Warning

1oz Hendrick’s Gin

2-3 Basil leaves

½ oz lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

Top with Pale Ale

Muddle Basil Leaves with lemon juice and simple syrup. Add Gin and shake with ice. Strain into a white wine stem garnished with cucumber ribbon. Top with Pale Ale and stir gently. Garnish with a sprig of basil.

Recipe by: Epicurean Hotel, St. Petersburg, Florida