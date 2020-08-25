Ready to rappel? 21 Stories for Scouts returns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The popular 21 Stories for Scouts rappelling event will be held Friday, September 4 at Kodak Headquarters in Rochester.

Stephen Hoitt, Scout Executive/CEO for the Seneca Waterways Council – Boy Scouts of America, discussed the annual fundraiser Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

The rappelling will start around noon on Friday with the last rappellers descending around 7 or 8 pm. Typically the event is in May but was postponed during the initial rise in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The event always operates with the highest safety protocols and this year, all current state and CDC guidelines are being implemented. It’s probably one of the easiest events to provide social distancing when you’re on the side of the building by yourself!”

Sign up by raising or donate a minimum of $1,100. Businesses can enter teams of six people for a discount amount of $5,500. You can also donate to support someone who is rappelling to reach their fundraising goal. Sign up at 21storiesforscouts.org.

Scouting has continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Units have been adjusting to the new normal and slowly getting back to in-person meetings/activities. Hoitt noted nearly 500 Scouts completed merit badges and dozens of Scouts have completed their requirements to earn their Eagle Scout rank.

Hoitt said camp programs as virtual and backyard experiences have been offered with over 88 registrations for family camping, over 420 Scouts participating in Backyard adventures camp, or virtual summer camp programs. In addition, 163 families rented campsites at Scout facilities for a family camping getaway.

Joining Events are happening throughout the Seneca Waterways Council’s five counties. All virtual joining events are done through a platform like Zoom. In-person events will enable smaller groups with proper social distancing and face coverings. Drive-through events will take place somewhere like a local school or church parking lot where families can drive up receive information and see demonstrations of Scouting activities without ever having to leave their cars.

Visit BeAScout.org to find a Pack or Troop near you or call 585-244-4210.