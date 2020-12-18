RCSD to reopen in three phases with remote, hybrid and in-person learning options

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small provided a three-phase plan to reopen the district beginning in January.

“As you know we have had a school year like none other,” Myers-Small said. “Being in the midst of a pandemic and working to move forward to do what’s in the best interest of student staff and families has continually been the forefront of my mind.”

The plan provided by the superintendent will be rolled out in three phases for different students.

“We are allowing staff between now and January 4 to visit classrooms in these schools to make sure they’re set up and configured according to CDC guidelines.”

Of the whole district, 30% chose hybrid or in-person models and 70% (17,271 student who have selected remote, undecided or haven’t responded) have opted for the remote model.

“We have data not only from the state, county and local pediatricians that visited us that said school is the safest place for our children. In my humble onion it would be irresponsible to ignore that data.”

Phase one includes students in kindergarten through 12th grade in specialized programs

Phase two is all students in pre-kindergarten through 6 th grade including bilingual and special education programs

Phase three is all remaining students in 7th through 12th grades

Phase one:

Phase one will start on Jan. 5, 2021 and will include by hybrid, in-person and online learning. All will be remote for one day during the week. 325 students are participating in this phase.

Phase two:

Phase two will start on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. These students will receive two consecutive days of hybrid or in-person and two consecutive days of all online learning. Wednesdays will be all online.

Phase three:

Students will remain in virtual or remote learning. The district is providing learning pod support. these pods will be small groups of students with similar needs who are brought together with tailored specific support.

“This in person time will consist of small group learning and opportunities for adults to check in with each student.”

In January, families of students in pre-kindergarten through 6th grades will receive a letter with their child’s school, teacher’s name, and information about the return to school for hybrid/in-person learning, as well as transportation. Families will also receive the back-to-school guide that can be found online at www.rcsdk12.org/familyguide as well as a consent form allowing the District to test children for COVID-19.

The district is one of the only in the region that has stayed fully remote — without offering any in-person learning.

