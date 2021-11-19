RCSD to receive $473 million for new classroom, building modernization program

Editor’s note: A full replay of this press conference is rendering and will be uploaded as soon as possible.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-area state lawmakers announced $473 million in funding to update, upgrade, and modernize facilities within the Rochester City School District Friday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed the Rochester School Modernization Program (RSMP) legislation into law, and state officials say it will be a nearly a billion dollar investment to promote “an engaging, safe and improved environment for student learning in Rochester.”

Officials say this legislation will “increase access to equitable resources for RCSD students as well as create 1,000s of construction and infrastructure jobs in the region.”

“State-of-the-art learning spaces for our students, parents and facilities,” said RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small. “There are so many moments that give joy to a superintendent, seeing a scholar graduate, a kindergarten walk into the school for the first time. But when you have spaces that are new, engaging and exciting that further amplifies those feelings, not for me but for them.”

“This is a day of celebration,” Assemblymember Harry Bronson said. “$473 million dollars that we will invest back into our students here in our Rochester School District. Our parents reached out to us and need to know we are listening.”

“Every student in this district deserves a new learning environment and what this legislation finally delivers for our scholars,” said State Sen. Jeremy Cooney.

RSMP landed on then-governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk back in June, and builds on a program that launched in 2013 that was designed to bring RCSD buildings and infrastructure into modern times.

Officials say nine buildings will be included for renovations with this funding, adding that the selection process was guided by career-serving parts of the district and the modernization will fit both academic and physical upgrades.

RSMP authorizes funding for up to 10 years.

