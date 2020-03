ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

All RCSD schools have been closed amid an outbreak of COVID-19.

During Wednesday’s availability, Dade is expected to discuss what measures the district has taken so far, and what future plans lie in store.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.