RCSD school board president discusses Superintendent Dade’s ‘surprise’ departure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is leaving his position and has accepted a job with the Cornwall Central School District.

That means RCSD will have to search for a new leader while it also faces an estimated $87 million budget deficit. Dade took over as the district’s superintendent last summer, and in less than a year on the job, the district saw hundreds of staffing cuts, student protests, and more.

Rochester City School Board President Van White will host a virtual press conference at 3 p.m. Friday to discuss Dade’s departure as well as the state of the district as it works to balance the budget crisis.

A statement from the RCSD Board of Education Friday said in part:

“Much to our surprise, we learned yesterday from the media that Superintendent Terry Dade accepted another position. Please understand that your Board of Education’s commitment to our students, staff, and community remains steadfast.

Going forward, our first priority is to recommend a budget to the Rochester City Council that best addresses our fiscal circumstances with a focus on the best educational opportunities for our children. At the same time, we are focused on the future leadership of the District and its stability as we look forward to our reopening for regular instruction. We are confident that the strength of our community, together with our commitment, will see us through the challenges currently facing us.”

Officials from the University of Rochester’s Warner School of Education also released a statement Friday about its role in Dade’s departure. The Warner School of Education is a partner with RCSD as it has overseen opertions at East High School within the district for the past five years. The Friday statement said in part:

“We understand that the superintendent search assistance provided by the Warner School of Education to the Cornwall School District on its face looks like we may have undermined our commitment to Rochester, its educators, its residents, and most importantly its students and families, so we want to be clear that this is not the case and the result is entirely unintentional.

The Warner School’s Center for Professional Development and Education Reform provides leadership coaching and search consulting services throughout the state. Since 2009, the Center has conducted nearly two dozen superintendent searches for districts, and the Cornwall search was one of five assisted by the Warner School in a little more than a year.

While the Center was responsible for the Cornwall Central School District search, University leaders and East EPO leaders were entirely unaware of the fact that Terry Dade had become a candidate. While unfortunate, it was a completely independent and confidential process.

That said, we are looking more closely at how this happened, so as to avoid any possible real or perceived conflict of interest in the future. University leadership takes seriously its commitment to the Rochester community and the stability of its schools and regrets that we had any role, however small, in Mr. Dade’s departure.”

RCSD principals demonstrated Thursday outside the district’s central offices in support of Dade, pleading him to stay, but Dade said Wednesday the inability to work cohesively with the district’s school board was driving him out the door.

Dade said he was at his breaking point after trying to balance the budget for what he called “probably the most difficult district in the country.”

“This has been the most challenging and taxing year of my professional career,” Dade said Wednesday.

