Teachers Union fights cutbacks, saying RCSD has ‘historic’ amounts of money coming in

Adam Urbanski says RCSD will get $400 million dollars in additional funding over the next several years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Teachers Union President Adam Urbanski says the Rochester City School District is holding back when it comes to the 2021-2022 budget.

Urbanski says just a few months ago, the Rochester City School District said they would end this school year with an almost $200 million dollar deficit. He says the district, at the urging of the state monitor, wants to ‘right-size the budget’.

“They want to cut expenses, they want to close schools,” says Urbanski. “Despite the fact they’ve had the largest infusion of money from the State and the Federal government,” he adds.

Urbanski says it’s about $400 million dollars in additional funding over the next several years.

“No one is challenging their calculations, and their calculations are totally inaccurate,” he says.

Urbanski says the Union turned to financial experts and they found the RCSD’s projections misleading. “They do have the resources to increase services for students,” he says.

A surplus he says that could fund programs, retain teachers, keep schools open, and bring back BENTE workers who were laid off. Urbanski says the real budget and projections need to come out. He is starting to publish a series on their findings and the numbers.

“The truth is not being told by the district,” he says.

News 8 did reach out to the Rochester City School District for comment. So far, our requests for interviews have not been returned.