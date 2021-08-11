RCSD bus driver shortage will mean a schedule shift for some students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Classes are due to kick off on September 8 across the Rochester City School District, but there might be some ‘shifting bell times’ for students due to a lack of bus drivers.

“This is not a situation that is unique to the Rochester City School District. It’s happening in many other school districts,” says Dr. Leslie Myers-Small, RCSD Superintendent.

Myers-Small says for this fall, when it comes to bus schedules and lack of drivers, they had to enact an emergency plan.

“To ensure that all of our scholars could arrive at school,” she says.

While it’s not immediately known just how many drivers they’re short, Myers-Small says the main focus is for students to be back in the classroom.

“Five days a week, Monday through Friday,” she says.

There are three tiers, or bell times, to pick up students: 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 AM. The first tier will remain unchanged. Tiers two and three will have a slight shift. And Dr. Myers-Small says only elementary schools are impacted, and 21 of them will deal with this change.

Since schooling will be in-person, Dr. Myers-Small said to ensure it stays that way, masking is key for students, teachers, and even parents at home.

“So my ask is, that families really mask. I didn’t plan that rhyme,” she says laughing.

She thanked RCSD parents for their patience in all this. “We are very excited to get our scholars in person, back in person,” she said.

The Superintendent did say they made this announcement to parents, but if you have any questions on time shifts for your student, please reach out to your child’s school.