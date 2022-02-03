School fight reignites conversations of safety in Rochester City School District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The recent fights that broke out at Joseph Wilson Magnet High School this week are reigniting an alarm for school staff regarding safety.

One school member was injured in the commotion and it’s not the first time.

Teachers stress these issues of violence have been ongoing for years. While district leadership has discussed the need for action, those teachers said no measures have actually been taken yet.

Farai Brooks is a teacher at the LyncX Academy, an alternative program for students who are put in long-term suspension. Brooks said the altercation that took place at Wilson Wednesday afternoon is something that happens in her building almost every day.

“What you have happening is sort of indicative of not just what’s taking place in the schools, but also in our community,” Brooks said.

Kelly LaLonde is a secondary ENL teacher at school number 58 in the Rochester City School District and has been urging district officials for more help in schools.

“There’s no overarching plan when it comes to safety. And I’m not just talking about the safety of teachers and staff members, our working environment is a student’s learning environment. And so, if this is going on what education is actually being provided? And what education can we actually provide, if we’re constantly putting out fires?” Lalonde said. “I’m not surprised we see an uptick in behavior issues because there are not professionals managing behavior.”

According to a report provided by the district, during the first two months of the school year, 17 assaults were reported.

“That’s roughly an assault every other day on a teacher,” LaLonde said.

The Rochester Teachers Association conducted a survey throughout the district back in October asking teachers if they had confidence in the district’s response and plan for school safety. 93% said no.

“I think that the approach to addressing this shouldn’t be just punitive measures, because punishment may initially stop bad behavior. But it doesn’t change bad behavior,” Urbanski said. “The real solution is what we would want for our own children, which is to teach them skills on how to live in peace and not be violent.”

School Resource Officers were taken out of schools this year. Most teachers agree the removal of policing in schools is fine but said the absence of a recourse should have been replaced with a new resource.

“We need more social workers. We need more teachers. We need to make not just our students, but also staff feel safe in the schools, and it’s not taking place,” Brooks said.

News 8 did reach out to the Rochester City School District for comment on this matter. Unfortunately, they did not have anyone available for comment.

District officials issued the following statement Wednesday, saying in part:

“The district thanks the swift action of its Safety and Security Department, and is grateful for the assistance and quick response from Rochester police, fire, and ambulance personnel.”