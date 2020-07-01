RCSD school board meets to discuss 2021 budget, in-person class

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School Board is looking ahead to the next school year.

The board held a meeting on Tuesday evening, taking questions and discussing options. Like school districts across the state, Rochester is still not sure whether students will be returning to the classroom this fall.

When it comes to balancing safety and in-school education, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said there doesn’t appear to be an ideal solution.

“I wake up in the middle of the night thinking what is September going to be like in the RCSD,” Myers-Small said. “Any one of those, online, hybrid, in person, they all are not the optimal situation for us, because even if we’re in person it’s going to cost us way too much money just trying to get kids to school.”

The superintendent said the district will send out a more detailed list of options for the school year ahead “in the next week or so,” that way parents can get an idea of what district officials are considering.