‘Safety continues to deteriorate’: Union leaders call for action amid violence at Rochester schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a letter issued by the teacher’s union, representatives requested that RCSD place an immediate directive for any student who engages in violence at school property.

As part of their appeal, the Rochester Teachers Association (RTA) requested that students involved in violence be placed in remote learning and be receive mental or emotional health counselling.

The request was sent to administrative leaders at RCSD on Sunday, in part stating:

“As representatives of Rochester City School District’s teachers, paraprofessionals, school administrators, and non-teaching employees, we are calling on you to immediately issue a directive that any student who engages in violence at school, and causes injury to others, be placed on remote learning and also receive the social, emotional and mental health support that they may need.”

“This would also protect the right of all other students to learn in a safer environment and would diminish the likelihood of further injury to students and school staff.”

This comes two days after five different teaching staff members at Franklin High School in Rochester were were allegedly assaulted.

In addition to its call for action against violations on safety at schools, RTA also suggested placing school resource officers inside area high schools. RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small did not support it.

During a recent schoolboard meeting on October 28, Myers-Small said new modifications at several schools’ arrival and dismissal procedures will be prepared.

“We will be collaborating with our board and dads or parents and students in our entire community for a panel discussion,” Dr. Leslie Myers Small explained.

On October 21, RTA President Adam Urbanski said a Franklin High School student was suspended after a teacher at RCSD was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same student earlier that month.

The rise in violence at schools has been questioned by local organizations, parents and now RTA.

In their most recent statement to the district, union members urged leaders to issue the directive before schools reopen on Monday. RCSD officials are yet to respond to the request.

A second proposal letter addressed to Myers-Small and district members asking for changes to make the district safer was sent by RTA earlier this month. It has not been re-stated by RCSD.

BENTE President Dan DiClemente, RAP President Angelina Rivera, ASAR President John Rowe, and RTA President Adam Urbanski co-wrote the most recent letter.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.