Rochester school board votes to pass 20/21 budget, sources say new superintendent selected

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School Board voted to pass an amended version of the Superintendent’s budget Thursday for the next academic year. They are trying to close an estimated $87 million budget gap, and some leaders in the district are not pleased with the proposed cuts.

The board had to size up and decide on tens of millions of dollars in cuts across the district. All but Commissioner Beatriz LeBron voted to pass the budget, which lists a host of things to pull for next academic year. School Board President Van White says for all involved, this was not an easy decision.

“Like my colleagues, I acknowledge and with great regret understand that there is great pain in this budget,” says White.

Teachers Union President Adam Urbanski says the budget calls for 198 teaching positions to be cut, in addition to the 108 let go last December. Outgoing Superintendent Terry Dade said he hopes most of those will be via attrition. Urbanski says too many faculty are being taken away from students and more needs to be taken from the administrative office.

“More than 84% of all the cuts are teachers. That doesn’t make sense. Teachers don’t make up 84% of the budget,” says Urbanski.

Also on the cutting floor: Programs like the bilingual academy, the young mothers program, funding at East High, and multiple school closures: Nos. 3, 22, 44, 57, and Rochester International Academy K-6.

LeBron says the district needs to buckle down and address financial problems brewing beyond 20/21, but is against the cuts outlined for next year. “And it’s for these reasons I will not be voting for this budget, but I will continue to push for fiscal responsibility and accountability to put our students first,” she says.

Van White says through it all, every board member still stands with students and their families. And this vote does actually have some hope going forward.

“Resolution 878 (the budget), also shows that there is great promise in listening and talking through our difference and our challenges,” says White.

City Council still has to approve the 20/21 budget, which is set to be voted on in June. More resources and information can be found here.

There are also rumors of a new Superintendent already in the process of getting locked into the position as Dade leaves in July. Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-District 138), issued this statement Thursday evening on possible pick, Lesli Myers-Small.

“The reporting of the upcoming appointment of Lesli Myers-Small as school superintendent — the first woman of color to hold this position — is great news for the Rochester community. We need a permanent superintendent at the helm to provide certainty for our families and get our schools back on track. It’s no small task, but I’m encouraged that she’s stepped up to the plate and is willing to take this on. Her depth of experience with struggling schools makes her exceptionally qualified to take on this role. That said, we still need an independent monitor appointed immediately. We must have someone with a direct connection to the State Education Department to provide necessary fiscal and academic oversight, including public hearings on RCSD’s finances. It is vital that we act quickly so we can put our kids on a path to success. This matter cannot wait.”

— Assemblyman Harry Bronson

An official announcement is said to be coming Friday.

