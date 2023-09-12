ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester music teacher has been named New York State’s Teacher of the Year for 2024!

The Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that Zachary Arenz of Flower City School #54 has received the prestigious title. The board selects teachers who are skilled and passionate about education to be nominated.

Board members say that Mr. Arenz inspires his students to learn through music. Not only does he teach music classes, he also teaches ensembles, and instrument lessons, and developed a music program for those going through grief.

“I am proud and humbled to have such an honor for our students and Flower City School No. 54,” said RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso. “Zach is someone special and his commitment to his profession and dedication to his students is inspiring. He is a natural leader and a fantastic representative for teachers across the state.”’

Before coming to School #54, Mr. Arenz taught music in Sweden to those in seventh through ninth grade. Not only does he hold music and art certificates, but also a certificate in therapeutic crisis intervention.

“Zach has earned the respect of his fellow teachers and the affection of his students,” said RTA President Adam Urbanski. “He represents the excellence and dedication of so many other teachers in our district and throughout our state. We are so very proud to be his colleagues.”

Finalists in the Teacher of the Year program include Jonathan Clemmons of Minisink Valley School District, Ellen Foley of Fredonia Central School District, and Nichole Hantsch of the Chenango Forks School District.