ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District honored late teacher Peg Witmer Thursday, with a unique memorial fund for students at School No. 4.

Described by many as the “bridge builder,” Witmer worked at School No. 4 as a 4th grade and math resource teacher for 25 years. She passed away in January 2021 at the age of 85.

The funding created in her name will contribute to new student experiences otherwise not available, such as: board games, various class materials, STEM field trips and tools for visual learning.

To add to contributions, visit https://www.rochestereducation.org/pegsfund or mail a check with “Peg’s Fund” on the memo line to: Rochester Education Foundation, 250 Mill Street, Rochester.