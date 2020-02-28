Rochester school board passes vote to repurpose 2 schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Board of Education passed a vote tonight, 5-2, to turn School No. 44 and School No. 57 into pre-K buildings.

Those elementary schools will be re-purposed — but not all parents are on board. The district currently subcontracts with more than 20 community based organizations to provide the same types of services for children and working parents.

Those groups have expressed concerns that under the RCSD’s new plan, they could lose around 500 seats, and some may be forced to close completely.

Superintendent Terry Dade has said the move will help address the continuing issue of dropping enrollment numbers in the district.