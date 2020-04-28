Rochester Board of Education accepts Dade’s resignation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Board of Education has formally accepted Superintendent Terry Dade’s resignation in a meeting Tuesday night.

Dade announced last week that he was considering resigning from his position. He said he was at his breaking point after trying to balance the budget for what he called “probably the most difficult district in the country.”

The district is facing an estimated $87 million budget deficit.

After the news broke that he was considering leaving, RCSD principals and others rallied to plead Dade to stay.

A day later, it was announced that he had already accepted a job as superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District in the Hudson Valley area.

Dade began his position at RCSD just last summer.