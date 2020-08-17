Renovations proposed to George Mather Forbes School No. 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One Rochester city school is looking to expand its campus. A proposal that is set to be voted by City Council will allow George Mather Forbes School No. 4 to acquire eight properties to continue to expand.

The expansion has been in the works. The acquisition of those properties will allow the school to build more parking for faculty and staff and, create a bus loop so children can get off the bus safely and into the school.

Some of the other renovations in the past few months includes brand new pre-k classrooms, cafeteria, gymnasium and upgraded classrooms with the latest technology.

District officials say this is the model from now on for their schools in phase three and creating schools as the centerpieces in neighborhoods.

“For years our sites have been really tight. small sites within a neighborhood setting. Adding some additional square footage, to those campuses we really revitalize the neighborhood and revitalize those campuses for those students and for our families,” Chief Operating Officer at RCSD Michael Schmidt said.

School officials tell News 8, that maker spaces make a big difference in a student’s education and learning. Two brand new maker spaces are part of the expansion, students can do hands-on learning and hands-on projects to better learn academic material.

Maker Spaces are part of George Mather Forbes School No. 4 expansion project in #Rochester. There are more plans for the school, but it must get the thumbs up from City Council. More details on Sunrise. @News_8 #Roc #Schoolconstruction pic.twitter.com/nlZ0CI5mmZ — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) August 17, 2020

That kind of learning is vital, since this particular school’s population has a large number of students with disabilities.

“Basically it has a whole array of power, manipulative for kids to utilize, flat screen TVs for them to do more hands on learning and virtual learning as well. Really it’s ever a teacher or a team can come up with in terms of their own creative thinking about how to better deliver instruction to students, this space will only accentuate that and that is what it was built for,” Schmidt said.

The Rochester School Modernization Project is paying for the expansion, completely separated from RCSD’s budget.

The city council will vote on the proposal on Tuesday.