ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District said it was “working with” a student and their family Thursday, after the student brought a bullet to school and put it on a pizza.

According to the district, a second-grade student brought a bullet to school and claimed to have found it in their lunch. The student later admitted they put the bullet on the pizza.

A robocall was sent out to families Thursday regarding the incident. The district tells News 8 administrators are “working with the student and the family on the next steps.”