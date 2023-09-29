ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Board of Education for the Rochester City School District has voted to rename John Walton Spencer High School after Dr. David and Ruth Anderson.

A petition for the name change was presented to the Board of Education, which led to a community forum last August.

Dr. David Anderson is a historian of Frederick Douglass and has done work with the Urban League of Rochester and Action for a Better Community. He was also awarded the Liberty Medal — the highest civilian honor in New York State.

Ruth Anderson worked as an elementary teacher in RCSD for over 20 years and has created educational materials such as “Our Stories/Our Selves 19th Century Afro-Rochester.” She also served as the executive director for AKWAABA: the Heritage Associates, Inc., an organization aimed at perpetuating the history of the Underground Railroad.

“They are two remarkable individuals with a lifelong commitment to education and African-American history,” said RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso. “Generations of students will know and understand their impact on our city’s history and culture.”