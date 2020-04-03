RCSD vote for $35 million passed in New York State budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will get the $35 million needed to finish out the school year without more layoffs.

The announcement came earlier this week, but the budget was officially passed on Thursday night.

In addition to the funding, there will also be a fiscal monitor in place to keep the district on trick.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched on the state budget during his daily coronavirus update. Cuomo said the budget was tough to plan since a lot of funding is in limbo.

“Yes this budget was difficult because the state has no money. And how do you do a budget when you can’t really forecat revenues and we came up with a budget that is calibrated to future revenue or losses,” the governor said.

The budget is based on how well the economy will bounce back after the worst of the pandemic is over.