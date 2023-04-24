Editor’s Note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 12:00 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The four unions representing employees of the Rochester City School District will be holding a press conference on safety on school campuses.

According to union members, each of the campuses in RCSD lack safety and security for students and staff. They said that the press conference will be used to reveal the suggestions to improve the safety of these campuses.

The four unions that will be at the conference include the Association of Supervisors and Administrators of Rochester, the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees, the Rochester Association of Paraprofessionals, and the Rochester Teachers Association.

This conference comes after a stolen Kia was filmed driving on the sidewalk and lawns of Franklin High School. No injuries were reported.

Earlier this month, at the same school, an individual was firing gunshots at a male student, which missed both him and two female students by inches. Nobody was hit by the gunshots and no injuries were reported.