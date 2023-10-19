ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will be voting Thursday on whether or not to move forward with a reconfiguration plan that involves closing some schools and buildings.

In September, RCSD Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso introduced the plan, which would close 11 schools and five buildings. The district says that it would keep schools with grades seven to eight to around 600 students and schools with grades nine to 12 to around 1,000 students.

The current operating capacity, according to the district, is 37,483. At the time the plan was proposed, only 21, 711 were enrolled.

The following schools and buildings will close if the plan is approved:

Clara Barton School No. 2

Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10

Adlai E. Stevenson School No. 29

Andrew J. Townson School No. 39

RISE Community School No. 106

Wilson Foundation Academy

Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence

Franklin Lower School

Monroe Lower School

Franklin Upper School

Northeast College Preparatory High School

Additionally, Schools No. 39 and 106 will remain in the district’s inventory while Schools No. 20, 29, and 44 will return to the City of Rochester. A full breakdown of the plan can be found here.

The district also held two communitywide conversations in October ahead of the vote, with many parents offering concerns about these closures. The vote is expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. during the Board of Education’s meeting.