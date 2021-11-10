RCSD to station police officers outside schools to help curb violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School Board approved funding Tuesday to get Rochester police officers stationed outside 11 Rochester City District schools before and after school for the next month.

This measure comes after reports of violent incidents involving students and staff in the district, including, but not limited to a teacher alleging a sexual assault of a student, high school teachers alleging assault by students, and a student being attacked.

As recently as last month Superintendent Lesly Myers-Small said she did not support the reutrn of school resource officers in the classroom.

School board members say protecting students is their top priority.

“We can protect our children outside of schools by collaborating with the poice department,” said school board president Van White.

The resolution passed by a vote of five to one. The schools that will have officers stationed outside have not been named at this time.