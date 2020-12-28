RCSD to pay $1.15 million in settlement over Trevyan Rowe’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A settlement has been submitted in regards to the death of Trevyan Rowe and the Rochester City School District.

The district has agreed to pay $1,150,000 to the estate of Rowe to end a lawsuit over the 14-year-old’s death more than two and a half years ago.

Rowe was an RCSD seventh grader with autism at School No. 12 when he went missing on the morning of March 8, 2018. When he got off the bus that day he didn’t go into the school, but instead walked down South Avenue.

Despite missing class, RCSD officials said three teachers marked him present on the day he disappeared. As a result, Rowe wasn’t reported missing until later that afternoon when he didn’t come home on the bus.

A massive search for the boy ensued before his body was recovered from the Genesee River days later.

Pending a settlement agreement, RCSD will pay $500,000 of the $1.15 million, with the district’s liability insurer covering the rest.

More than a year after Rowe’s death, New York Attorney General Letitia James and then-State Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia released their report into the circumstances of Rowe’s death, describing it as a tragedy.

The report included 23 recommendations for the city school district to prevent another death like Rowe’s. It grouped the failures by the district into four categories: