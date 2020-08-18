RCSD to lose over $128 million in state funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a statement Tuesday, the Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli-Myers Small said the district will incur a 20% cut in State funding. This tallies a total loss of $128 million. Cuts in food and transportation funding are projected to be around $6 million.

This comes as the district is currently facing a budget gap for the 2021-22 school year which is projected at $74 million.

Dr. Myers-Small said that the district will take immediate steps to address these issues. This includes a 20% budget reduction for all departments and schools, staffing changes, implementation of internal controls, review of fiscal practices and commitments, and creating new opportunities for greater fiscal oversight.

She said in the statement: