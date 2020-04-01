RCSD to get requested $35M from state to help budget, fiscal monitor in place until 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some much needed financial relief is coming to the Rochester City School District.

New York State Sen. Rich Funke says RCSD will receive $35 million per year for 30 years with payments declining by $1.5 million per year. Additionally a fiscal monitor will be put in place until 2023.

Briefing we just received on @RCSDNYS situation would put fiscal monitor in place till 2023 & provide 35 million a year for 30 years with payments declining by 1.5 million a year — Rich Funke (@SenatorFunke) April 1, 2020

The district has been battling a budget deficit of potentially $60 million and local leaders, like RCSD superintendent Terry Dade, and Assemblyman Harry Bronson have both said that $35 million was the “magical number” the district needed to make it through the year.

In February, Bronson advocated for the funding, but said it should come with more oversight, like the aforementioned fiscal monitor.

“I say we need to change the institutional culture in the school district and so I think with the monitor in place, oversight over the finances, oversight to make sure we are implementing the academic strategies that have been put in place, and with partners throughout the community being supportive that’s how we’re gonna make sure we turn this around and we have to for the children of the school district,” Bronson said in February.

At this time, News 8 does not know if the $35 million Sen. Funke reference includes this fiscal year, which is what Bronson and Dade have advocated for.

When asked if the funding was for this year, Funke said “I believe so, but still not 100% clear, I’ve been briefed generally, but need to find out more.”

“I think we’ve made the message loud and clear on all my trips to Albany that that is an absolute necessity,” Dade said about the funding on Monday.

April 1 was the deadline for funding, but amid the coronavirus outbreak many people were worried the money would not come through.

Although the funding will certainly help the district facing a financial crisis, the district still has a big hole to dig out of. In last week’s draft budget proposal for 2020-2021, Dade proposed laying off over 230 positions for the 2020-2021 school year, 190 of those would be teachers. The district has already cut 100 teaching jobs earlier this year.

“$35 million is still needed for the 2019-2020 school year. And looking ahead, we have an additional $60 million deficit to close for the 2020-2021 school year,” Dade said last week.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.