RCSD to continue remote-only learning until January, special needs programs to become hybrid model

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will continue its remote learning instruction model through the end of the year, according to a letter sent to district families and staff Thursday afternoon.

The letter said that remote learning would continue through January 4, 2021 with the exception of a hybrid model with four days of in-person learning for students with disabilities in specialized programs in grades K-12.

“Families of Students with Disabilities in Specialized Programs will be contacted no later than November 6 to discuss your preference on whether your child will return for four days of in-person learning or remain in the current remote learning model,” said Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small in Thursday’s letter. “This information will guide us in finalizing logistics prior to the January 4, 2021 start date.”

Earlier this month, 219 non-teaching employees were let go from the district.

This all comes as the district continues to face a fiscal crisis.

Last week, RCSD Chief Financial Officer Carleen Pierce told school board members the district’s budget deficit could be about $199 million.

RCSD was one of the only districts in the region to undergo remote-learning exclusively, as most districts approved hybrid-models.

The initial plan was for the district to do remote learning for the first 10 weeks of the academic year, and then reevaluate on what would come next.

