RCSD to continue remote-only learning until January, special needs programs to become hybrid model

RCSD

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District will continue its remote learning instruction model through the end of the year, according to a letter sent to district families and staff Thursday afternoon.

The letter said that remote learning would continue through January 4, 2021 with the exception of a hybrid model with four days of in-person learning for students with disabilities in specialized programs in grades K-12.

“Families of Students with Disabilities in Specialized Programs will be contacted no later than November 6 to discuss your preference on whether your child will return for four days of in-person learning or remain in the current remote learning model,” said Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small in Thursday’s letter. “This information will guide us in finalizing logistics prior to the January 4, 2021 start date.”

Earlier this month, 219 non-teaching employees were let go from the district.

This all comes as the district continues to face a fiscal crisis.

Last week, RCSD Chief Financial Officer Carleen Pierce told school board members the district’s budget deficit could be about $199 million.

MORE | ‘Worst case scenario’ RCSD budget deficit could be roughly $200 million

RCSD was one of the only districts in the region to undergo remote-learning exclusively, as most districts approved hybrid-models.

The initial plan was for the district to do remote learning for the first 10 weeks of the academic year, and then reevaluate on what would come next.

MORE | RCSD looking to expand internet access for remote learning

Rcsd Remote by News 8 WROC on Scribd

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss