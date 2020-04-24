RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade leaving district, accepts job in Hudson Valley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade has accepted a job in the Hudson Valley, officials confirmed late Thursday.

News broke Wednesday that Dade was contemplating a departure from the district amid a budget crisis with an estimated $87 million deficit. Dade joined RCSD last summer and in less than a year on the job the district has underwent hundreds of staffing cuts, student protests, and more conflict all while financial woes continue wage on.

Dade’s new job is superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District in Cornwall, New York, according to a letter from the Cornwall Central School District School Board. The Orange County town is on the west bank of the Hudson River about 60 miles north of New York City.

In the letter from the school board, wrote:

“As the Board embarked upon this search, we asked our staff and community to guide

our work by responding to a survey. Over 400 individuals responded to the survey and

shared that our next superintendent should:

Have exceptional communication skills

Be visible in our community

Lead by example

Be honest, trustworthy and caring

Have a strong knowledge of curriculum and instruction, while also being fiscally

savvy

When the Board of Education first met Mr. Dade, we knew we had a match.”

For RCSD, it’s back to the drawing board for a district that is facing difficult fiscal times. Although New York state has committed some money to help with the budget shortfall, the amount is less than expected as the state faces its economic battle against COVID-19.

RCSD principals demonstrated Thursday outside the district’s central offices in support of Dade, pleading him to stay, but Dade said Wednesday the inability to work cohesively with the district’s school board was driving him out the door.

Group chanting “No no Dade don’t go” pic.twitter.com/9S6bBXKaBy — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) April 23, 2020

Dade said he was at his breaking point after trying to balance the budget for what he called “probably the most difficult district in the country.”

“This has been the most challenging and taxing year of my professional career,” Dade said.

Car caravan in support of RCSD students and protesting further cuts to education pic.twitter.com/FYaw5LP5hJ — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 23, 2020

RCSD School Board President Van White, Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski and other leaders in the district said if Dade decided to leave, it would create a massive hole of uncertainty. They say they were hoping he’d remain put.

Letter from Cornwall Central School District School Board

