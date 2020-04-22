RCSD Superintendent Terry Dade ‘considering’ a departure from district

Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade introduced part of his long term plan to reduce the looming budget for the district.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is “considering” a departure from his position within the district.

Dade started as the district’s superintendent last summer and within his first year on the job, he’s underwent a budget crisis with an $87 million deficit, hundreds of staffing cuts, student protests, and more.

A report Tuesday from New York State Comptroller Tim DiNapoli’s office said the district’s budget issues went back years.

The State Comptroller’s Office released a draft audit report on the Rochester City School District for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday. They said the district neglected to use accurate estimates to balance the budget for that year, leaving a deficit of $27.4 million.



The Comptroller said the school board failed to adopt a structurally balanced budget and didn’t follow its fund balance policy. They also say the district lacks a comprehensive multi-year financial plan.

The Comptroller’s Office did make some recommendations going forward: Give realistic estimates of revenues and appropriations, comply with the board’s fund balance policy, and restore the fund balance minimum. Lastly, get financial plans in place to fund long-term operating needs.

The RCSD did respond to the audit saying they are in general agreement with it, and it is in-line with what their own analysis has shown. Officials did say a separate federal investigation is currently on-going within the RCSD.

