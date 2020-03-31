RCSD superintendent still hopeful for state funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is facing a wall of uncertainty as it waits for funding from Albany.

Word is due on April 1, but amid the coronavirus outbreak some people are worried the money might not come through. The funding would close a $35 million budget gap for this school year.

Superintendent Terry Dade said he remains hopeful that the funding will come through.

“I think we’ve made the message loud and clear on all my trips to Albany that that is an absolute necessity,” said Dade.

He said he’s more concerned on securing funds for the 2020-2021 school year — $60 million. If that falls through, it could mean more layoffs.

“That means we’ll have to go back to the Board of Education and recommend further reductions of next school year,” said Dade.

In the proposed budget, there are already recommendations to eliminate over 230 positions, 190 of them teachers. Dade said a good chunk of those could be through attrition.

“Every year, we have hundreds of employees who leave the system for a myriad of reasons — finding a position out of state, retiring,” said Dade.

He also talked about the possibility of summer school for students, securing funding for that of course is a hurdle. He said the amount go school they’re missing is a cause for them to take a slice out of the season.

“It doesn’t mean we’d be in school all summer, but I do want us to take seriously what the summer might look like,” said Dade.

Unlike past superintendents, Dade said he doesn’t have a savings bank to draw from. He’s open to ideas on how to give the students a full school year, and what can be cut before the budget is voted on.

“Let’s work together to get this budget passed and then move forward to a much brighter 20/21 and beyond,” said Dade.

The superintendent said anything can happen between now and May 7, when the school board votes on the budget.