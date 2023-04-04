ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday, 30 juniors and seniors from nine different schools in the Rochester area visited historically Black colleges including Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University.

In addition they toured historical civil rights locations in the Atlanta area and even attend an Atlanta Hawks NBA game!

This comes after a big push across the district to provide young people with the opportunity to see people that look like themselves on college campuses.

Many students shared a lot of firsts happening today like first time leaving the city, first time visiting a college, and even first time flying on a plane.

Arianna Walter who is a junior attending the trip shares her thoughts overall on this fun new experience.

“I’m kind of scared about the plane ride but overall I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me because I really wanted to go to an HBCU,” Walter said.

As students share their excitement for this new experience, Northeast College Prep Assistant Principal Kirstin Pryor shares that this is the high school’s first opportunity providing an experience like this and shares its importance.

“School should be a place that expands horizons and I think realizing that the world is bigger than our school and our community is really important,” Pryor said. “Not saying that getting out of Rochester is the goal right but being able to see a bigger world, see a different perspective, different ways of interacting and bringing that back to your community. Our school is working to become a social justice school so again access to those multiple perspectives in a bigger world is really important for us to provide kids.”

The students will stay a total of four days and three nights and are expected to return on Friday.