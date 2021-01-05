RCSD students return to the classroom on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, the Rochester City School District will open its doors to in-person learning for some since the pandemic forced closure in March of 2020.

RCSD was the only district that didn’t offer some in-person learning options for students in the fall of 2020.

A survey was distributed to parents and once school officials received feedback, a three phased plan with remote, hybrid and in-person options was introduced.

More than 300 kindergarten through 12th grade students enrolled in special programs will be meeting in person on Tuesday at about 20 schools.

Hybrid students will come to school for four days to receive in person instruction and one day will be virtual.

The district says every student will be screen for COVID-19 symptoms and face coverings are expected to be worn at all times except during meals and when masks breaks are given.

On Monday, almost 600 people have signed a petition asking the district to delay its return to in-person learning, until the “holiday surge” for COVID-19 cases passes. The petition, organized by the Rochester Organization of Rank and File Educators, is asking a decision be made on January 11, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County.

Superintendent Dr. Lesi Myers-Small said she understands the community’s concern about possible COVID-19 spread, but reemphasizes that the data has shown schools are not a contributor to the spread.

“We recognize that the rates are increasing, but we have firm information that tells us the schools are safe places to be.”

The second phase begins on February 8 for general students in kindergarten through 6th grade.