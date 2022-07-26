ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Rochester City School District are combining their skillsets for a special documentary.

After months of hard work — the project, “The Unattainable Dream,” is now a finalist for the Rochester Teen Film Festival.

Students from three different classes — ELA, Participation in Government, and Digital Media — came together this year for a special collaboration.

“This year this is the first time we’ve done this at Edison in a collaborative manner,” said Melissa Rich Social Studies Teacher, Edison Tech.

Melissa Rich, ELA at Edison Tech says an idea came to her and some others, to challenge students in a new way. Why not introduce them to other students with different skillsets, send them into the field to conduct interviews and give them the tools to piece it all together?

Students get to choose the topic: which turned out to be a hard-hitting one.

“We’re speaking on the subject of redlining,” said student Tyler Gibson.

Gibson explained the definition of redlining: racial discrimination in terms of neighborhood resources and housing.

Students interviewed former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, current mayor Malik Evans, and other local lawmakers and politicians.

“This is really just giving everyone the basis of the history of Rochester,” said Rich. “How we kind of look and feel the way we do, the roots of where those come from.”

Much of the shooting, and editing production was the work of Genisis Gonzalez, who recently graduated.

“I just love photography and videography, it’s really my thing,” said Gonzalez. “Just seeing visions of the city, what could fit in the story we could tell.”

Narrating the documentary, was Joshuan Perez, a student who also just graduated. Perez says he really tried to connect with what he was saying.

“You want your voice to empower, and actually have people to listen,” he said.

Every student brought something unique to the table.

And seeing the payoff, Rich says, is so rewarding

“…And to make it a cohesive story with everything we talked about, I’m not shocked the kids did a great job,” said Rich.

“We’re making a change in some way because we’re young doing something for the city,” said Gonzalez.

“It came together, when it came together the final project was amazing,” said Gibson.

Teachers say the project couldn’t happen without some grant money and support from the district.

Rich says the combination of collaboration, mixed in with real-world experience, is shaping the future of education.

For the students, they say they’ll be carrying these skills for a lifetime. They’ll be eligible for some prestigious awards later this summer for the festival.

The film will be showcased at the Rochester Teen Film Festival on August 4, at 9:30 p.m. at the Little Theater. The event is free and open to the public. For the event itself, doors open at 5 p.m.