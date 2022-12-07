ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Tuesday, News 8 told you about a concerned RCSD father, who said his daughter was getting threats after reporting a gun to school authorities.

Daniel Greathouse says he just wants his daughter back in school.

But not at Dr. Alice Holloway Young Middle School; after students there were allegedly threatening his daughter for reporting the gun.

As a result, two 13-year-old boys were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon on November 29.

On Wednesday the Rochester City School District said they would be assisting the family in an emergency transfer to another school, following the threats.

“Like you know, [threats saying] ‘when she comes to school, they’re gonna jump her, or, you know just all types of threats like — they gonna ‘get’ her,'” said Greathouse.

Greathouse said his daughter did the right thing, and shouldn’t have to be paying for it with fear.

Victor Saunders, advisor to the mayor’s Violence Prevention Programs said tips are very important in instances like this. And unfortunately, in can result in these types of threats. That’s why he said his job is to help protect those who do come forward.

“It’s the culture — It’s the culture. It’s not necessarily a family situation or anything,” said Saunders, when asked why students feel compelled to make dangerous threats. “It’s the culture of individuals that honestly believe, if you know something, you shouldn’t say something.”

How do we change that culture, to make school a safer place?

Saunders said they approach it with staff members from Pathways to Peace, stationed at school buildings across the district. He said more are on the way soon.

“We just like people to know, it doesn’t have anything to do with you,” said Saunders. There’s no reason to be threatening a child — even if you are one.”

The goal, is to look for red flags and encourage youth to turn away from violence. Also, he said, they work to build trust so students can come forward with information.

“To lead them away from that lifestyle. Because the most important thing is to not be a victim or an assailant in violent crime,” he said. “We’re hoping to be able to build relationships with these people, to allow them to trust, to know that somebody’s in your corner.”

Saunders said when students receive threats after reporting something, it typically happens online.

His advice for this family — and anyone else experiencing this — give them a call.

You can call the city crisis hotline at 585-314-8666.

City officials say you can always report tips anonymously, to 911, Crime Stoppers, RPD Major Crimes Unit, or even the mayor’s office directly.