RCSD renames Nathaniel Rochester Middle School in honor of Dr. Alice Holloway Young

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District Board of Education voted Thursday evening to rename Nathaniel Rochester Middle School, School No. 3, after Dr. Alice Holloway Young.

Dr. Young was one of the district’s first Black teachers. She went on to become the district’s first Black vice principal and principal. The district says she also supervised its early integration programs, such as the Urban Suburban program.

Thursday’s vote came after more than 100 people signed a petition supporting a renaming of the school, citing Nathaniel Rochester’s ownership of slaves as a concern to the diverse school community.

“Dr. Holloway Young has made significant contributions to our school District and to the community,” RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said in a statement issued after the vote. “At the age of 97, she is still active and vibrant in our community. How powerful is it to have someone who is still living, who our students can hear from, and understand who she is and the contributions she has made. She is full of such wisdom.”

The school will officially reopen as The Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence in September.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨: @RCSDNYS Board voted 3-2 against tabling resolution 57, then in favor of passing it officially renaming Nathaniel Rochester Middle to Dr. Alice Young Middle School. The facility, School 3, will now honor the former educator for civil rights career in education. pic.twitter.com/BPG800qblX — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 23, 2021

