RCSD reaches 3 year agreement with Bente

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After several months of negotiations, the Rochester City School District has reached a deal with with members from the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees or BENTE.
This is a three-year agreement to the current collective bargaining agreement. The agreement includes:
A minimum 3% wage increase each year, paying a more competitive, living wage to help ensure recruitment and retention, salary increases from $12.50/hr. to $15.00/hr. as of July 1st of this year.
The agreement is in effect through June 30th of 2024.