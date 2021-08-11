RCSD reaches 3 year agreement with Bente

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After several months of negotiations, the Rochester City School District has reached a deal with with members from the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees or BENTE.

This is a three-year agreement to the current collective bargaining agreement. The agreement includes:

A minimum 3% wage increase each year, paying a more competitive, living wage to help ensure recruitment and retention, salary increases from $12.50/hr. to $15.00/hr. as of July 1st of this year.

RCSD and BENTE Reach Three-Year Contract

Successor Agreement https://t.co/RlwPrgtbEG pic.twitter.com/72amr9WqRQ — Rochester City School District (@RCSDNYS) August 10, 2021

The agreement is in effect through June 30th of 2024.