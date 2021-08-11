Governor Curomo Resigns

RCSD reaches 3 year agreement with Bente

RCSD

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After several months of negotiations, the Rochester City School District has reached a deal with with members from the Board of Education Non-Teaching Employees or BENTE.

This is a three-year agreement to the current collective bargaining agreement. The agreement includes:
A minimum 3% wage increase each year, paying a more competitive, living wage to help ensure recruitment and retention, salary increases from $12.50/hr. to $15.00/hr. as of July 1st of this year.

The agreement is in effect through June 30th of 2024.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss