ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District approved a school safety proposal that would have Rochester police officers on campus.

According to the Board of Education, uniformed officers would be present at certain schools in the district. They would be there at the arrival and dismissal times of students.

At the board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso said there will be six RPD officers at various schools in the district, depending on the info the district receives. He clarifies that the officers will not be inside the buildings — only outside.

Dr. Peluso also added that the school buildings should be treated as sacred grounds and that the students should also be treated as sacred.

“Previously, last year when we did this and the situations that we have, the tenure of what we’re seeing has not changed much to not continue this for the time being until we do see some changes around our buildings,” said Dr. Carmine. “I shouldn’t have to be putting forth this resolution, but unfortunately I do.”

This approval comes months after a few incidents occurred in the district. In early January, a student was avoiding gunshots outside of the front steps of Franklin High School. The student was uninjured. At the same school, a stolen Kia was driven fast across Franklin High School’s lawn and sidewalks as students were let out of school.

RCSD’s students will be heading back to school on Wednesday, September 6.