RCSD on bus driver shortage: Expect a finalized solution Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 70 bus drivers are still missing from Rochester City School District’s front line as classroom doors open in four days. School leaders remain confident on a finding a solution.

“We’re making progress.”

Rochester City School District superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said Saturday, on a major transportation crisis affecting thousands of families just days before the start of a new year.

Myers-Small said the district is still facing a sever bus driver shortage, but families can expect more finalized solutions Sunday.

“I’m tired, it’s been a long 24 hours,” Myers-Small said. “But we are committed as a school district to ensure our scholars can return, that’s really been the guiding principal all along.”

In those 24 hours, Myers-Small communicated with agencies like Regional Transit Service.

“Not only do we have to work on short-term solution, we have to work on a long-term solution, but I believe we can draw up plans to get us where we need to be with a quick start to school,” Myers-Small said.

RTS already works with the district to transport some students. Myers-Small says they may be able to help fill more routes, but nothing is finalized yet. She says it’s important all those applying to be a driver have the Commercial Driver’s License.

At an emergency public board meeting Friday, Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small laid out a proposal that would send grades 9-12 back to remote learning for the start of the year. It was a proposal not well-received by many in attendance.

The hybrid model would not include students in specialized learning programs and Pre-K through 8th graders will return in person as planned. She also proposed pushing the school year start date back to September 9.

Myers-Small says she’s reminding everyone it’s just a proposal.

The district will hold a public board meeting Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to finalize a solution. The board meeting can be reached on their Facebook and Youtube pages.