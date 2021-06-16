RCSD offering targeted summer school opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is looking to help students continue learning over the summer.



RCSD is offering targeted summer school programming at 20 different locations, for students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Grab and Go meals will be offered throughout the city for students 18 and under. These programs include summer camps, youth development, sports and education enrichment programs.

“We are looking forward to getting them up and moving again as restrictions are relaxed,” Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small said.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to normal business, and I’ll end by saying learning, we have some unfinished business and we look forward to taking care of that this summer.”

Other learning opportunities will include activism and civics in Rochester, coding, e-Sports and more.

More information can be found here.