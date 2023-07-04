ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pride of Rochester Marching Band had the honor of performing in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The band, comprised of fourth through twelfth-grade RCSD students, performs in parades around Rochester.

They were selected to travel to the capital to represent New York State in the parade, where they performed for hundreds of thousands of spectators.

A recording of the parade featuring the pride of Rochester can be found on the national independence day parade YouTube channel.

The parade began on Constitution Avenue at 11:45 a.m.