RCSD launches student coat donation drive ahead of winter season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester School District (RCSD) is calling on the local community to help kickstart a student coat donation drive that will collect jackets for this upcoming winter in Rochester.

The district put out a call on social media for new or gently-used kids jackets with sizes 4 to 16.

Once members of RCSD’s Strategic and Community Partnerships Department shared the post on Facebook, phone calls from the greater Rochester area along with jacket donations began stacking up.

“We know that as this weather approaches, we want to be proactive for our students,” RCSD’s Kelli M. Briggs said. “We have parents, hundreds of calls and a lot of people who are reaching out to help thanks to social media.”

For those interested in donating coats this season, you can call 262-8329 or e-mail strategicandcommunitypartnerships@rcsdk12.org.