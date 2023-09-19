ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District announced that they are in the process of developing a strategic plan and are asking the community for help!

RCSD launched the process this summer. The purpose is to create a plan to identify goals for guiding the district’s decision-making and allocating resources.

The district will also not be alone in this process. Posted on RCSD’s website is the “Strategic Plan Community Survey” and the district is inviting parents, students, staff members, and residents to complete the survey.

The purpose of the survey, according to RCSD, is to gather opinions on what areas the district should prioritize. They said the answers from the community will go towards developing the plan.

The next step after this will be drafting the plan, analyzing data, and finally submitting the final plan to the Board of Education. They are expecting to have the plan submitted at some point between December and January.

For those looking to share their thoughts on what the Rochester City School District should focus on, you can take the survey by clicking here.